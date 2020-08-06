Thunder Easily Dispatch Lakers, Hold Them To Only 86 PointsThe 86 points were the fewest by the Lakers — and by a Thunder opponent — this season.

LeBron James, Doc Rivers Unfazed By President Trump's Assertion That He 'Turns Off The Game' When Athletes Kneel During National AnthemThe Lakers star and the Clippers coach expressed similar sentiments in regards to the President's comments about being turned off by teams kneeling during the anthem.

Several UCLA Football Players Test Positive For CoronavirusThe Bruins are scheduled to kick off their season against the Trojans at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 26, but the game could be delayed if necessary.