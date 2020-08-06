LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 764 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 39,741 confirmed cases and 770 deaths. There were 20,774 reported recoveries.
Officials said 415 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 128 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 398 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 34,635 confirmed cases and 490 deaths. An estimated 26,398 people had recovered.
As of Tuesday, the county’s latest update, 541 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 174 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 82 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 8,035 confirmed cases and 82 deaths. There were 4,456 reported recoveries and 3,497 people under active quarantine.
Officials said 85 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 26 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 380,581 Riverside County residents, 261,736 San Bernardino County residents and 118,962 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.