LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Museum of Contemporary Art is selling face masks designed by different artists to help raise funds for the museum.
Artists such as Yoko Ono, Virgil Abloh, Mark Grotjahn, Alex Israel, Barbara Kruger, Catherine Opie, Pipilotti Rist, Hank Willis Thomas, and The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts, have contributed to the designs, the museum said in a statement said the a.
Many of the masks were exclusively designed by the artists for this project while others represent works from the artists’ catalog, according to the statement.
Yoko Ono’s mask is called “A Piece of Sky” and consists of four blue patches on a white background.
All masks are crafted in Los Angeles and vary in fabric depending on the design and come in different shapes in order to fit a wide range of faces, including children over 10 years old.
According to MOCA, the project was made possible by L.A.-based denim brand Citizens of Humanity and MOCA Trustee Karyn Kohl, who donated all production costs so MOCA could benefit from each sale.
“Wearing a mask just got a whole lot cooler,” said Kohl.
The masks are $28 each and can be purchased at moca.org/masks.
