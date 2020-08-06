LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will temporarily halt C Line (Green) service between the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations from Friday to Saturday for construction to connect the future Crenshaw/LAX Line.
Construction is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
A free bus shuttle service will be provided to rail stations that will be out of services at Hawthorne/Lennox, Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach stations.
Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times.
Regular C Line rail service will continue between Norwalk and Crenshaw stations, where passengers will transfer to bus shuttles to continue their trip.
Metro recommends passengers plan their commute times.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)