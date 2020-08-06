CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death while walking his dog on a residential street in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Aug. 6, 2020. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Rowan Avenue at around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot several times, the sheriff’s department reports. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His name was not released.

Investigators suspect the incident was gang-related, although the victim himself was not a gang member, the sheriff’s department said.

The gunman remains at large.

It’s unclear if the dog was wounded in the shooting.

