Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death while walking his dog on a residential street in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Rowan Avenue at around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot several times, the sheriff’s department reports. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His name was not released.
Investigators suspect the incident was gang-related, although the victim himself was not a gang member, the sheriff’s department said.
The gunman remains at large.
It’s unclear if the dog was wounded in the shooting.