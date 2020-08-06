LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday that one additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, 491 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center. Of those, 222 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 319 have returned to work.
Two LAPD employees, including one sworn officer, have died from virus-related complications.
MORE: LA County Surpasses 200K Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll At 4,869
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no additional cases on Thursday, so the department’s total remains at 155 employees.
Kellogg said 141 have recovered and returned to work, and 13 are recovering at home. A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)