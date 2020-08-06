Comments
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, in collaboration with others, will host a drive-thru COVID-19 relief food distribution Thursday to provide food for those in need.
The “Let’s Feed LA County” Food Distribution at Bianchi Theatres will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7770 Rosecrans Ave. in Paramount.
Los Angeles County and Supervisor Janice Hahn have partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to hold the event.
On Wednesday, another “Let’s Feed LA County” Food Distribution was held at Belvedere Park. Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. County hosted Wednesday’s event.
Those attending are asked to wear a face mask while picking up.