EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — The air conditioning. The laptop. Kids’ social media accounts. Keeping it all going during the pandemic is using plenty of power.

Many L.A. residents have noticed their utility bills are rising as they spend more time at home. But this month, some are saying there’s no way they owe what they’re being told to pay.

“It went up significantly,” said Eagle Rock resident Justin Rubin. “Last time it was $200, and now it’s over $350. I’m in a two bedroom two bath apartment.”

Rubin isn’t the only one shocked by the sharp increase in his LADWP bill this month. The Eagle Rock residents Facebook group exploded on Wednesday as bills came in.

Shanah Blevins was the first to post, saying her bill skyrocketed from $400 for two months to $1,300.

“I started this thread on my neighborhood group just to see if anyone else had the same problem,” she said.

Blevins’ post received hundreds of comments with people weighing in about how their bills had doubled or tripled. She said she’s trying to figure out if the bills are estimates or based on actual usage.

“Even the water bill, which there is no way that usage doubled, the charge doubled,” she said.

LADWP said meter readers are operating at full capacity and normal operations. Only 2% to 4% of bills are estimates, and it will say if that’s the case.

Rubin isn’t among those who thinks there’s a billing mistake or overcharge. He just thinks he needs to stop using the air conditioning so much.

“I’ll just keep the windows open and get a nice breeze in here with some fans,” he said.

Those who suspect their bill is incorrect should contact DWP, the agency said. A spokesperson for LADWP said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late fees are suspended and residents will not have their utilities shut off.