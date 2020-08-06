AZUSA (CBSLA) — Azusa City Council has approved an agreement between the City and County of Los Angeles to open a free indoor COVID-19 testing site.

Starting Tuesday, August 11, people can receive free testing from 7 am to 7 p.m. at the North Recreation Center (NRC) at Memorial Park located at 340 N. Orange Place.

The testing will be available to anyone who believes they need one, regardless of insurance, ability to pay or whether they have symptoms or not.

Tests are free and County residents do not need medical insurance to get tested.

The increased access to community testing will help the County meet an intended goal of expanding COVID-19 testing capacity by over 65% in targeted communities.

“We need to test as many residents as possible to get an accurate sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our community,” said Azusa Mayor, Robert Gonzales. “Testing is crucial to help treat, trace, isolate or hospitalize people who are infected. Testing also is important in the bigger public health picture, helping public health experts characterize the prevalence, spread and contagiousness of the disease.”

“We are deeply grateful for this partnership with First District Supervisor, Hilda Solis,” added Mayor Gonzales. “It is a testament to a long-standing commitment that she has with the City and residents of Azusa. A great number of our hardest-working families are essential workers and are either uninsured or underinsured and don’t normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 testing sites is a major priority.”

Testing will be available by appointment only and can be made by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.