SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday lifted court orders directing the sheriff of Orange County to adopt safety measures to curb coronavirus cases in four county jail facilities.
In a 5-4 vote, the high court granted a request from officials who argued a U.S. district court judge who ordered increased distancing, inmate testing and other protocols went beyond his legal authority.
Since March, nearly 500 inmates in Orange County have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the county’s total cases, 476 were jail inmates.
In response to the pandemic, the county released approximately 2,300 inmates – more than half of its total – and said officials were seeing “zero transmission” as recently as two weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.