ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A massive brawl broke out Wednesday at the Cambria Hotel & Suites in Anaheim involving as many as 100 people, police said.
Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were initially dispatched to the hotel at 101 E. Katella Ave., a couple of blocks from Disneyland, at about 12:30 p.m.
When the officers arrived, they reportedly found between 60 and 100 hotel guests fighting both inside and outside the hotel. The hotel was briefly placed on lockdown while officers assessed the situation.
Police said the situation was cleared at about 3 p.m., but the investigation into what caused the brawl was still under investigation.
Two people were arrested and two were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
