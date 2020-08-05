Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police are searching for a 25-year-old mute man with autism who went missing Wednesday.
Davontay Marquise Clark was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street, a few blocks away from Golden Park, according to authorities.
Clark has moderate-to-severe autism, but he knows how to use trains and buses, police said.
He is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue boxers, and red and white Fila shoes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711.