TERMINAL ISLAND (CBSLA) — A man was fatally injured Wednesday after being pinned between two trailers at an industrial transportation company on Terminal Island, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Ferry Street at 6:44 a.m. where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The death was being investigated as an industrial accident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The man’s identity was not immediately available.
