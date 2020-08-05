LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People traveling through Los Angeles International Airport can now purchase personal protective equipment from vending machines throughout most terminals.

“Los Angeles World Airports is setting new standards for how the airport industry can help keep passengers safe though rigorous cleanings, new technology and an increasingly touch-free experience from curb to gate,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

“We are proud to offer our guests another convenient way they can access items that will help keep them safe and healthy, as well as help them to comply with our mandatory facial covering policy.”

The machines are located in the ticketing areas of Terminals 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Travelers will be able to purchase hand sanitizer, face coverings and gloves as well as hygiene kits, thermometers, Ultraviolet-C sanitizers and over-the-counter medications, LAX stated.

All of the items available in the machines are Transportation Security Administration-compliant and can be taken through any of the security screening checkpoints.

Touch-free payment options such as tap-to-pay credit card or mobile payment platforms including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will be available.

Each machine will also have an anti-microbial shield installed on hard surfaces.

The machines will be restocked on a daily basis, and many PPE products are also available for purchase at other retail locations post-security.

Most of the new machines are already installed and available, with the remaining units to be installed shortly, officials said.

More information can be found at www.flylax.com/travelsafely.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)