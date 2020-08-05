LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood.
The officer was responding to a mental health call in the 1100 block of Wilton Place in Hollywood, authorities said.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital and is not yet in custody, according to police.
It is unclear if the officer’s injuries were from gunfire, and the extent of those injuries also haven’t been released.
Police were called to the scene to respond to a person having a manic episode, which is a symptom of Bipolar I disorder and can be characterized by racing thoughts, risky behavior, a decreased need for sleep and other behaviors, mental health experts say.
The exact details of the altercation were not disclosed, and it also unclear if this incident is being officially considered an officer-involved shooting.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)