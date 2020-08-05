LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of four additional coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday from both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department, officials said.
Three additional LAPD have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to 490 cases.
Officials at the city’s Emergency Operations Center aid 223 LAPD employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 317 have returned to work.
Within the LAFD, one additional positive case was reported, totaling 155 coronavirus cases in the fire department since the pandemic began.
Officials said 138 LAFD employees have recovered and returned to work, and 17 are recovering at home.
