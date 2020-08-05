LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday confirmed that two of its officers attended a controversial party at a Hollywood hot spot last Friday.
The event for first responders was held at the Sassafras Saloon on Vine Street and appears to have been held in violation of Los Angeles County health orders, which prohibit large indoor gatherings.
County health orders also require bars to remain closed unless they serve food and drinks on a patio.
CBS Los Angeles was tipped off in advance that a gathering was happening at the bar and was able to capture video of dozens of people entering what appeared to be the bar’s backdoor.
The LAPD, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Department were investigating the incident.