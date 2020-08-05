CARSON (CBSLA) — The third consecutive LA Galaxy II game has been postponed after more people associated with the team tested positive for coronavirus, USL Championship announced Wednesday.
The game against Phoenix Rising FC scheduled for Aug. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson has been rescheduled for Aug. 19.
The game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” following the positive coronavirus tests, according to the league.
Following testing on July 28, 11 “covered persons” with LA Galaxy II tested positive, prompting the postponement of last Wednesday’s game against San Diego Loyal SC.
On Tuesday, the Division II men’s soccer league announced LA Galaxy II’s Friday game against Orange County SC in Irvine has also been postponed.
The two games will also be rescheduled.
LA Galaxy II is the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
USL health and safety protocols require all covered persons to undergo weekly testing.