HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — The head pastor of a church in Hacienda Heights has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting children.

Jonathan Tsai was arrested on July 21 at his home and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station on $1.4 million bail, according to authorities.

The pastor was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, one count of oral copulation of a person under 16 and one count of sexual penetration of a person under 16, the sheriff’s department said.

Tsai was released on bond on July 24 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

The department said that a woman told officials on Jan. 9 that Tsai, who was her youth pastor, sexually assaulted her for six years — from ages 12 to 18.

Her family were members at the Home of Christians Eastern Los Angeles church, according to the sheriff’s department. Tsai is now the head pastor at the church, which has been renamed Abundant Life Ministries.

According to detectives, Tsai became close with the victim’s family and would visit their home, where he would sexually assault her.

Detectives have also identified two other victims who allege similar assaults by Tsai when they were children. They said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

