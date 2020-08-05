CALABASAS (CBSLA) – FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul.
The FBI raided the home in the 23500 block of Parksouth Street.
When reached by CBSLA, an FBI spokesperson would not confirm what prompted the raid, only stating that it was in connection with an “ongoing investigation.” No arrests were planned, the FBI said.
The search warrant has been sealed by a judge, the spokesperson said.
The 23-year-old Jake Paul and his older brother, 25-year-old Logan Paul, also a YouTube personality, are no strangers to controversy and legal hot water. Just last month, Calabasas’ mayor said the city was considering taking legal action against Jake Paul for throwing a party at his home in which people did not wear masks or physically distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In May of 2019, a woman reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that she was drugged at a party at Jake Paul’s home.
Back in December of 2017, Logan Paul faced intense criticism after uploading video of a dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest.”
In December of 2018, a Studio City man was charged with abusing a tiger cub which had appeared in a YouTube video posted by Logan Paul.