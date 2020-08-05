LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 490 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 38,977 confirmed cases and 752 deaths. There were 20,687 reported recoveries.
Officials said 411 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 134 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 220 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 34,237 confirmed cases and 487 deaths. An estimated 25,560 people had recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, 561 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 188 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 76 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 7,953 confirmed cases and 79 deaths. There were 4,352 reported recoveries and 3,522 people under active quarantine.
Officials said 83 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 27 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 378,977 Riverside County residents, 259,732 San Bernardino County residents and 118,142 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.