LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of people flocked to Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Wednesday to partake in free coronavirus antibody testing.
The testing runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and will continue again Aug. 12-14.
The free testing is being offered through a partnership between the mall, Intentional Talk Radio and Orange County-based nonprofit GUARDaHEART.
The tests are designed to detect COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that the test subject was at one time infected with the coronavirus.
“This will help ensure people of Los Angeles to know whether they have developed COVID-19 antibodies, as we work to reopen our community,” GUARDaHEART founder Estrella Harrington said in a statement.
“It will help slow the spread and reduce the risk of community spread. We want to ensure finances are no obstacle to battling the COVID-19 virus and ensure a safe reopening.”
Appointments can be made here. Walk-up testing will also be available, but people without appointments may experience longer wait times.
