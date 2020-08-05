Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to high demand, Clorox products won’t likely be fully restocked until next year.
The Oakland-based company usually keeps excess supply for flu season but demand has been greater than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Clorox Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer, the company has been unable to keep up with the six-fold increase in demand for many of its products, especially wipes.
In May, Dorer said in an interview that there would be a substantial improvement in supply by summer, and experts said the supply is up — but so is demand, due partly to reopening efforts.