WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Nearly 30 grocery store workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a Food 4 Less in the Westlake District, according to the workers union.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 said Tuesday that 28 employees at the store’s 1700 W. 6th St. location tested positive for the virus — making it the largest outbreak at a grocery or retail drug store in Los Angeles and the most publicly reported positive cases of grocery retail workers in Los Angeles County.
“It’s clear that the pandemic will not be weeks-long or even months-long. It is our new reality and workers and customers need permanent protections,” John Grant, UFCW Local 770 president, said in a statement. “The pandemic has shone a bright light on hourly wage earners.
“They are Black and brown, immigrants and people of color,” he continued. “Their work has always been essential and under valued. The pandemic put their hard work front and center.”
The union, along with community supports plan to hold a socially-distant demonstration outside of the store Wednesday at 11 a.m. to call on Kroger — the parent company of Food 4 Less and Ralphs — to provide regular testing and ensure safety measures are enforced inside all stores.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on its website that 23 workers had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Food 4 Less outbreak is the second reported outbreak at a Kroger-owned store in Los Angeles, according to the union. The first outbreak was reported in May when 21 workers at Ralphs, 7257 W. Sunset Blvd., tested positive for the illness.