SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire which erupted in Santa Clarita Tuesday morning and briefly forced evacuations.
The Jump Fire broke out in the 28400 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road sometime before 10:30 a.m. The fire was moving uphill, away from homes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Residents in the area of Sugar Pine Way and White Pine Place were ordered to evacuate by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Ground crews responded and battled the flames with help from water-dropping helicopters. Forward progress on the fire was halted by about 11:15 a.m., the fire department said. All aircraft were released.
The fire burned 2.5 acres. No structures were destroyed.
San Francisquito Canyon Road was expected to remain closed between Copper Hill Drive and Quail Trail.
The cause is under investigation.
This comes after a three-alarm brush fire broke out in Newhall Monday afternoon and quickly grew to 200 acres, prompting temporary evacuation orders and closure of the 14 Freeway.