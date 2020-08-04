ORANGE (CBSLA) — Officers with the Orange Police Department were asking Tuesday for the public’s help identifying a man suspected in a series of assaults on women.
According to police, the man has targeted at least three women in broad daylight at Grijalva Park near the Santiago Creek.
The women all reported being grabbed by the man, described as in his 40s with black hair and brown eyes. In one incident, police said the man was allegedly unzipping his pants.
“Clearly he knows exactly what he’s doing, and if I had not had my running shoes on and been able to run as fast as I could, who knows what could have happened to me,” one victim said. “It could have been so much worse.”
All three of the women who reported incidents were able to escape, but police are concerned the man might become more dangerous.
The victims told police the man speaks both English and Spanish and was seen leaving on a bicycle.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444.