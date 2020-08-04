SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 253 more cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths Tuesday as the state released updated guidance for youth sports activities.

To date, the county’s totals now stand at 38,066 coronavirus cases and 653 deaths.

Since Sunday, four deaths have been reported. The county logged 87 coronavirus deaths last week and 70 the week prior.

Currently, 539 confirmed coronavirus patients in Orange County are hospitalized, down from the 555 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

Of those hospitalized patients, 167 are in the intensive care unit, according to the latest numbers.

Of the county’s total deaths, 271 were skilled nursing facility residents, 28 lived in assisted living facilities, and one was homeless.

Of the total cases, 1,707 were skilled nursing facility residents, 476 were jail inmates and 137 were homeless.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 125.1 Monday to 115, which is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.

Out of the 38,066 positive cases in the county, officials have reported 26,234 documented recoveries. To date, the county has reported 439,682 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 3,755 reported Tuesday.

The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dipped from 8.9% to 8.6%, still above the state’s desired rate of 8%.

Also Tuesday, youth sports activities were given the green light to resume but with participants adhering to physical distancing and safety protocols.

Participants must stay six feet from each other and activities must take place outdoors as much as possible.

Tournaments, events and games indoors that require close contact among participants are not allowed.

