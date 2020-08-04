VALENCIA (CBSLA) — More than three years after a Valencia man vanished from his home, his nephew has been arrested in connection with the disappearance.

Homicide detectives have been searching for leads in the disappearance of William Cierzan since he went missing on Jan. 26, 2017.

After over three years, his nephew, 24-year-old Daniel Cierzan, was arrested this week.

Surveillance video discovered earlier this year by authorities shows Daniel’s SUV back up to Will’s garage the day he went missing. Around 15 minutes later, the driver took off.

Will’s wife, Linda, said Daniel denied being at the home on the night that Will disappeared. After homicide detectives saw the surveillance footage, they visited the home again in February.

Detectives would not go into detail about what was found in the home, but said that there was enough evidence there and in Daniel’s car to make an arrest.

A motive is still unknown. While Will’s remains have yet to be found, he is presumed dead. Linda said she still hopes for a positive outcome.

“I don’t believe my husband is gone,” said Will’s wife, Linda. “I really don’t. I feel it in my heart that he’s still here.”

Daniel Cierzan is being held on $2 million bail.