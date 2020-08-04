REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

BANNING CANYON (CBSLA) — Most evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening as the Apple Fire continued to burn — 26,850 acre as of the latest update — with a reported 20% containment.

The community of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County remained under an evacuation order while Forest Falls Pioneertown and Rim Rock were all under an evacuation warning. All evacuation orders for Riverside County were lifted, though all warnings remained in place.

The evacuation center at Beaumont High School closed Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Those still under evacuation orders can call the Red Cross at 571-595-7774 for assistance.

Entry into the San Gorgonio Wilderness as well as the Pacific Crest Hiking Train between the Forest Boundary and Forest Road 1N01 remained closed to all use. All forest service recreation areas in the Forest Falls area were also closed as of Tuesday.

While all road closures in Riverside County have been lifted, closures still remained at Wildwood Canyon at Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen Road at El Dorado Park and Highway 38 at Valley of the Falls in San Bernardino County.

RELATED: Investigators: Apple Fire Started By Malfunctioning Vehicle

The fire on Tuesday intensified on the east and west flank as air tankers and helicopters assisted firefighters on the ground in the area of Pine Bench. Hand crews and bulldozers worked above them across the Yucaipa Ridge to build a fire break in an effort to protect the areas of Forest Falls and Oak Glen.

Overnight, the fire is expected to remain active and burn toward Oak Glen as fire crews work to keep the blaze on the west side of the drainage area.

As of Tuesday evening, one injury was reported and four homes had been destroyed. There were 43 hand crews, 322 engines, 28 bulldozers, 12 helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft, 51 water tenders and 2,578 fire personnel deployed to the blaze.