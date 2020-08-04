Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Unified School District is set to hold a closed-door meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.
Last month, Long Beach Unified announced it will begin the new school year with online courses following the announcements of other districts.
There is still concern over distance learning and safety measures at schools, but for now, classes will continue to be online through at least October 1.
The school year starts on Sept. 1 for Long Beach Unified.
The board members will meet Wednesday to discuss their plans for the upcoming school year.