By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Tuesday that three additional employees tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, 487 employees have tested positive since the pandemic, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.

As of Tuesday, 27 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 307 have returned to work.

Two employees, including one sworn officer, have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not report additional positive cases, so the total case count remains at 154.

One firefighter has died from virus-related complications, while 138 have recovered and returned to work. The remaining 16 are recovering at home.

