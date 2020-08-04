LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Tuesday that three additional employees tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, 487 employees have tested positive since the pandemic, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
As of Tuesday, 27 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 307 have returned to work.
MORE: LA County Reports 1,901 Newly Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 57 Deaths
Two employees, including one sworn officer, have died from coronavirus-related complications.
The Los Angeles Fire Department did not report additional positive cases, so the total case count remains at 154.
One firefighter has died from virus-related complications, while 138 have recovered and returned to work. The remaining 16 are recovering at home.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)