BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm has canceled its Halloween Haunt event due to coronavirus concerns.
“Regrettably, due to continued operating restrictions related to the pandemic we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel our highly anticipated 2020 Knott’s Scary Farm event,” Knott’s officials said on Tuesday. “We know that this news is disappointing, but we look forward with great enthusiasm to making 2021 Knott’s Scary Farm our best year ever.”
Several other Halloween events across Southern California have also been canceled, including Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor, and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.
Six Flag officials announced last week that they are developing a modified version of their theme parks’ event, Fright Fest.
“We are planning to have something out there that excites families and our guests to get out there and come to the parks,” Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos said on an earnings call with analysts.
It’s still unclear whether Southern California fans will get to enjoy Fright Fest this year, however, as Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia remains closed.
