LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people were critically wounded after shots were fired at a large party at a mansion in the upscale hillside neighborhood of Beverly Crest in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at 12:47 a.m. at a home in the 13200 block of West Mulholland Drive. In a video posted by one partygoer to Instagram, about 20 gunshots could be heard. There appeared to be two rounds of gunfire. Following the second, there was chaos as people tried to run to safety.

All three were rushed to local hospitals, where two were in critical condition and a third was in grave condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were among the victims.

A fourth person suffered a non-firearm-related injury while fleeing.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if any suspects had been identified or arrested.

News cameras captured a skirmish outside the home following the gunfire.

Kennie D. Leggett, who identified himself to CBSLA as the head of security for the party, alleged it was being thrown to celebrate a player recently getting drafted to an NFL team, but did not clarify the name of the player or which team he was drafted to.

“We have money,” Leggett said. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

On Monday night, prior to the shooting, police had responded to numerous complaints from neighbors worried about the size of the crowd. Pack buses were seen dropping dozens of people off at the home. When officers first arrived at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, they found about 200 people.

The company that manages the short-term rental property told CBSLA Monday it was the first it had heard of the party. The company added that it had advised the renters that the party was a serious violation of the rental agreement and further asked them to vacate the home.

While large gatherings are prohibited in L.A. County due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dozens of people could be seen from overhead at the party with very few wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Despite the local health order, Los Angeles police said its officers could not enter the premises to break up the party without a warrant. There were police on scene for traffic and noise control.

Leggett said his security team had been told to stay until 3 a.m., when the party was expected to end.