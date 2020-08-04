Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A fire damaged a Santa Ana home late Monday night, displacing a family of five adults and two children.
The blaze broke out at around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mohawk Drive. According to the Santa Ana Fire Department, it started in the garage and extended into the attic.
Firefighters responded and knocked down the flames within about 30 minutes. Six cats were also rescued.
The seven people, including two children, who lived in the home were unhurt.
The cause is under investigation.