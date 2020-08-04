EL MONTE (CBSLA) — With unemployment at record highs, both employers and employees have been forced to think outside the box to make ends meet.

But now two neighboring cities — El Monte and the City of Industry — are doing just that with a partnership aimed at helping both residents and businesses.

“They will provide us the jobs, and we will provide them the applicants,” Jerry Velasco, an El Monte councilman, said. “So, basically, it’s a two-way street.”

The virtual job placement program pairs the workforce of El Monte with thousands of employers in the City of Industry looking for help.

“We’re basically doing them a big favor, because we’re eliminating a lot of red tape, and they’re doing us a huge favor by hiring these individuals,” Velasco said. “I’m glad that we have partnered up with them.”

There are already more than 3,000 businesses like Valley Vista Services signed up and ready to hire.

“I think El Monte and Industry have done a great job here, and it could certainly expand to other surrounding communities,” Dave Perez, owner of Valley Vista Services, said. “There’s a lot of good people trying very hard to improve the lives of people that are really struggling right now, and we’re just very happy to be a part of that.”

Those interested can learn more about the program on the city of El Monte’s website or the City of Industry Business Council’s website.