LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Another local holiday tradition has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Descanso Gardens announced it will not be holding its annual Carved or Enchanted Forest of Light events this year.

“It is with great sadness that Descanso Gardens announces that we have decided not to hold our Carved or Enchanted Forest of Light events this year,” organizers said in a statement.

The 150-acre botanical garden in La Cañada Flintridge has allowed limited visitors during the day since mid-May but organizers say there is too much uncertainty about what will happen in the coming months.

“As an outdoor venue with strict social distancing rules already in place, we feel safe operating during the daytime with limited capacity and have been since mid-May. But after careful consideration, we have realized that the uncertainty of the coming months makes us unwilling to host events that may draw crowds.”

The events usually bring large crowds to the area.

Organizers said they look forward to bringing the events back in 2021 and “will be working extra hard to make the Gardens especially festive this fall and winter for all of our visitors.”

Descanso Gardens will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all summer, until September 3.

Admission is $15 for adults; $11 for seniors and students with a school I.D.; $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.