LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California, Los Angeles announced revised plans on Monday regarding the upcoming quarter as coronavirus cases continue to rise countywide.
About 8% of fall courses will be offered in person or in a hybrid form that includes both online and in-person instruction. The remaining courses will be held totally remotely.
After Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26 this year, all classes will be 100% remote but there could be exceptions only with the approval from the provost.
While classes are being held remotely, university officials said students will still have access to lab, studio, and clinical classes.
Cloth face coverings will be required for anyone on campus, and anyone coming on campus or living in on-campus housing will have to have daily symptom checks.
