LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles rolled out its Travel Safely Ambassador Program at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
Members will be handing out masks to anyone who needs one as well as information about safety precautions on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 along with hand sanitizer stations.
“They’ll be wearing Travel Safely buttons and standing next to signs encouraging mask use,” Garcetti said last week. “As resources and staffing allow us to get there, we want to have a world-class airport that provides you with world-class safety.”
The program will begin in Terminal 1 and eventually expand to all terminals.