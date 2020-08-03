REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

BANNING (CBSLA) — The Apple Fire burning north of Beaumont in Riverside County – which has forcing thousands of people to flee their homes — grew to 26,450 acres Monday morning.

Firefighters have been able to push the blaze, which sparked Friday evening in the unincorporated community of Cherry Valley, deeper into the wilds of the San Bernardino National Forest and away from homes.

As of Monday the fire remained only 5% contained. The northern and eastern edge of the fire is in steep, rugged terrain. Hot, dry and gusty conditions coupled with low humidity will continue to pose a challenge to firefighters.

The fire is also burning in an area with no recent fire history, the U.S. Forest Service reports.

“The area that is burning right now hasn’t burned in over 200 years,” Banning resident Michael Karr told CBSLA Sunday night. “And it’s filled with a lot of dry brush. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it up here.”

Nearly 2,300 firefighters are battling the fire on the ground and in the air using air tankers and nine water dropping helicopters. USFS, CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department are leading the firefight.

The fire, believed to have originated as three separate fires, broke out Friday afternoon along Apple Tree Lane and Oak Glen Road on the north end of the unincorporated community that borders Beaumont.

At least one home and several outbuildings have burned. There have been no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

About 8,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders. The following areas remain under evacuation as of Monday morning: