LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,120 newly confirmed cases and 42 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 38,131 cases and 737 deaths. Officials said 19,699 people had recovered.
Health officials also reported 425 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 133 being treated in intensive care units — a decrease of 27 hospitalized and 20 ICU patients from Friday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,202 newly confirmed cases and nine additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 33,432 cases and 418 deaths. A projected 23,986 people had recovered.
As of Thursday, the county’s latest update, 562 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 176 being treated in intensive care units — a decrease of 46 hospitalized and four ICU patients from Tuesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 533 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 7,344 cases. Of those who have contracted the illness, 3,662 people were still under active quarantine, 4,139 had recovered and 76 had died.
Health officials said there were 88 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 20 being treated in intensive care units — an increase of eight hospitalized patients and a decrease of two ICU patients from Friday.
As of Monday evening, 374,021 Riverside County residents had been tested, 257,042 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 117,270 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.