CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a homeless man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday in a Culver City parking garage.
According to the Culver City Police Department, the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a parking garage on Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street.
Police said a man allegedly pulled a knife on a maintenance worker who then called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, a foot chase ensued to the roof of the parking structure.
Officers initially deployed less-lethal munitions in an effort to disarm the man, according to the department, but later opened fire after the man allegedly ran toward the officers with the knife.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead.
A Culver City police officer also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
“At some point, he tried to run toward the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Lt. Derrick Alfred, of LASD, said. “And it seems like he may have run between two officers, which caused the friendly fire, which resulted in one of the officers being struck by another officer.”
The officer who suffered the friendly-fire gunshot wound to his leg was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.