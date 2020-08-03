CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Yorba Linda Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was centered 1.86 miles southwest of Yorba Linda at a depth of 5.46 miles.

The first quake happened at about 3:18 p.m. and was followed at 3:20 p.m. by a 2.0-magnitude aftershock.

According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, the quakes were not on any of the big mapped faults.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

