(CBSLA)- The first two starts of the 2020 season have not gone the way Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani was hoping.

After failing to record an out in his first outing against the Oakland Athletics, the righty failed to get out of the second inning on Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now, reports indicate that the 26-year-old reported feeling discomfort in his pitching arm after Sunday’s game, which caused the team to send him to have an MRI.

Shohei Ohtani expressed discomfort in is pitching arm after today’s game. The club has sent him for an MRI, no results yet. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 3, 2020

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow back in 2018, forcing him to miss all of last season as a pitcher. His two starts this season are the first that he’s made on the mound since the surgery and neither has gone well.

Sunday appeared to be off to a better start with Ohtani working through the top of the Astros order quickly in the top of the first, including a strike out of George Springer. In the second inning things were rocky quickly with Ohtani walking the first three batters of the inning. It appeared he might right the ship, striking out the next two hitters before then walking in a pair of runs ending his day with 1.2 innings pitched, three strikeouts, five walks and two earned runs.

Manager Joe Maddon was very happy with how the starter looked in the first inning, telling reporters “That first inning was outstanding. Velocity was up. He looked very comfortable. I saw some positive signs with him.”

That discussion with reporters came prior to the news of Ohtani’s MRI breaking. As Maddon said, there were some positive signs early, but an MRI on a pitcher’s arm is always a cautious circumstance. As the team awaits the results, they’re preparing for the start of a series with the Mariners on Tuesday night in Seattle.