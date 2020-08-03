LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – After weeks of negotiations, the second largest school district in the nation and its teachers union reached a tentative deal late Sunday night on how to proceed with distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the United Teachers Los Angeles bargaining team reached the agreement after a marathon weekend negotiation session, UTLA reported on social media.

The deal is pending a vote from the more than 30,000 UTLA teachers and the LAUSD Board of Education.

The details are still unknown. Last week, UTLA said it rejected a proposal from LAUSD to have its teachers instruct students virtually from empty classrooms when the school year resumes Aug. 18. It’s unclear how that played into the new agreement.

On Monday, hundreds of LAUSD teachers were expected to take part in a National Day of Resistance calling for racial justice in U.S. public school systems. Demonstrations will be held nationwide demanding that students only physically return to classrooms when the science and data deem it safe.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced July 17 that public and private schools in all California counties on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list – which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura – will start the fell semester with distance learning only due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, 38 counties are on the state’s watchlist due to their number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Newsom says counties must be off the state’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days before public and private schools can physically reopen.

Prior to Newsom’s announcement, several school districts in Southern California had already reported they would start out the year remotely, including LAUSD, San Diego, Pasadena, Glendale, Long Beach, Santa Ana, and most school districts in Ventura County.

LAUSD — the second largest district in the nation — serves more than 600,000 students at more than 1,000 schools. It employs about 75,000 people.