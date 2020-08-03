Comments
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Several people were detained Monday after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they found more than 1,000 roosters allegedly used for fighting during the execution of a search warrant on a Chatsworth property.
According to the sheriff’s department, the search of Sacred Oaks Ranch on Browns Canyon Road was started at about 7 a.m. with cooperation from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and animal control.
Deputies said between 2,000-3,000 roosters allegedly used for fighting were held on the property along with several hundred other livestock animals in various states of health.