BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department responded Monday evening to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion.
While large gatherings are prohibited Los Angeles County due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dozens of people could be seen from overhead at the party with very few wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
As of 8 p.m., officers were staged on the street outside the gate of the mansion, located in the 13000 block of Mulholland Drive.