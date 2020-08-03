LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ten more Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 484 as of Monday.
Additionally, 225 LAPD employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, and 303 have returned to work, the city’s Emergency Operations Center said.
Last month, the LAPD announced its first coronavirus-related deaths of sworn officer 45-year-old Valentin Martinez and non-sworn 39-year-old senior detention officer Erica McAdoo.
Three additional Los Angeles Fire Department employees have also tested positive for the virus, which now brings the department’s total to 154.
Officials said 137 have recovered and returned to work and 17 are recovering at home. 44-year-old LAFD firefighter-paramedic Jose Perez died from coronavirus complications on July 25.
County health officials said on Monday that they were “cautiously optimistic” about the pandemic, citing a relatively low number of new cases while also warning of possible reporting lags.
Los Angeles County reported another 1,634 cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths, raising the countywide total to 193,788 cases and 4,701 deaths, according to public health director.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)