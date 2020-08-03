CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Several people were detained Monday after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 1,000 roosters allegedly used for fighting during the execution of a search warrant on a Chatsworth property.
Animal Cruelty, Illegal Cockfighting Search Warrant Yields 100s of Livestock & Approx 2K-3K Roosters, Sacred Oak Ranch – uninc Chatsworthhttps://t.co/ybOkuaLRNH pic.twitter.com/52s6wa2tCj
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 4, 2020
According to the sheriff’s department, the search of Sacred Oaks Ranch on Browns Canyon Road was started at about 7 a.m. with cooperation from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and animal control.
Deputies said between 2,000-3,000 roosters allegedly used for fighting were held on the property along with several hundred other livestock animals in various states of health.