GORMAN (CBSLA) — The Post Fire in Gorman burned an estimated 200 acres on Sunday and was 15% contained at last check. The fire’s forward progress has been stopped.
The blaze broke out near Gorman Post Road and the northbound 5 Freeway a little before 7 p.m.
Water-dropping helicopters were being utilized to help get the fire under control and county firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire by 10:30 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 9:39 p.m.
As of 3 a.m. Monday, several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway just north of State Route 138 remained closed. The westbound SR-138 was closed at Gorman Post. The westbound SR-138 transition ramp to the northbound 5 Freeway and the southbound 5 Freeway transition ramp to SR-138 were also closed.
Only one structure was threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
