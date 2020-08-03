CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews were battling a greater alarm blaze at a commercial structure Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there were 84 firefighters responding to the vacant building as of 9:10 p.m. where flames had spread from the original unit through the attic.

Crews initially responded to the fire in the 7400 block of West Sunset Boulevard, near Gardner Street, at about 8:45 p.m., according to the department.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were already exploding through the roof of the structure, forcing the firefighters to take a defensive position outside of the structure.

The full extent of the fire was still unknown as fire crews applied large hose streams from the exterior of the structure.

